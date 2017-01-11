Membership offer: West Linton Golf Club

West Linton is an outstanding moorland test that’s just a 20-minute drive down the A702 from the Edinburgh City Bypass.

It sits away from traffic amid breathtaking scenery on Slipperfield Moor, above the picturesque village of West Linton.

The course boasts wonderful views of the Scottish Borders, with the hills of upper Tweeddale to the south, Mendick Hill to the south west and the Pentland Hills to the north.

You will also find an abundance of wildlife that includes red grouse, curlew, owl, hares, buzzard, skylark and geese.

Inaugurated in 1890 and designed in part by James Braid, membership gives you access to discounted golf courses allied to the James Braid Association; clubs allied to the Association of 1890 Clubs; and discounted golf at other local courses.

The club has always had equal membership for men and women and was recently voted the ‘Friendliest Golf Course in the Scottish Borders’.

The well-appointed clubhouse caters for all pre and post round needs and overlooks the closing three holes of the course of which, the 18th, a 230-yard par-3, was recently named as the tenth most difficult closing hole in Scotland by readers of bunkered.

Current offers

NOTE: Monthly direct debit options available.

Full: £535

Five-day: £400

Country: £200

Student: £200

Young Adult: £200

Contact

Phone: 01968 660970

Email: secretarywlgc@btinternet.com

Website: wlgc.co.uk

Facebook: West Linton Golf Club

Twitter: @WestLintonGolf