Membership offer: West Lothian Golf Club

Founded in 1892, West Lothian was originally laid out by legendary golfing figure Willie Park Jnr as a nine-hole course before it was completely redesigned in 1975 by Fraser Middleton over an area of 148 acres, opening in 1979.

Park Jnr was said to be very proud of his original course design and famously praised “the sporting qualities of the ground”. He later compared the fairways to a “Persian carpet”.

Today, West Lothian retains the respect of golfers and remains a fine test of your skills.

It offers superb views over the Firth of Forth, with the Hope Monument as a striking landmark on the golf course.

The membership prides itself on the quality of the putting surfaces and fairways which are kept well manicured and maintained throughout the season.

The club is situated between Bo’ness and Linlithgow in Central Scotland and is therefore easily accessible from Glasgow and Edinburgh (it is only two miles from the M9 motorway).

The course hosted this year’s Scottish Boys U16s Strokeplay Championship and the Scottish PGA Young Professionals Championship, showcasing its status as a great test to the best.

Contact the club for more details on membership.

Current offers

Full: £635

Five-day: £455

Youth/Student: From £240

Contact

Phone: 01506 826030

Email: manager@westlothiangc.com

Website: westlothiangc.com

Facebook: West Lothian Golf Club

Twitter: @WestLothianGolf