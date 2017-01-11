Membership offer: West Lothian Golf Club

Park Jnr was said to be very proud of his original course design and famously praised “the sporting qualities of the ground”. He later compared the fairways to a “Persian carpet”.
Today, West Lothian retains the respect of golfers and remains a fine test of your skills.
It offers superb views over the Firth of Forth, with the Hope Monument as a striking landmark on the golf course.
The membership prides itself on the quality of the putting surfaces and fairways which are kept well manicured and maintained throughout the season.
The club is situated between Bo’ness and Linlithgow in Central Scotland and is therefore easily accessible from Glasgow and Edinburgh (it is only two miles from the M9 motorway).
The course hosted this year’s Scottish Boys U16s Strokeplay Championship and the Scottish PGA Young Professionals Championship, showcasing its status as a great test to the best.
Contact the club for more details on membership.
Full: £635
Five-day: £455
Youth/Student: From £240
Phone: 01506 826030
Email: manager@westlothiangc.com
Website: westlothiangc.com
Facebook: West Lothian Golf Club
Twitter: @WestLothianGolf