Membership offer: Wishaw Golf Club

Founded in 1894 at a meeting in the cookery rooms of Wishaw Public School, Wishaw Golf Club is a parkland that possesses a great deal of history.

The club moved to its present course and clubhouse site in 1935, with the course laid out in 1935 by the legendary James Braid.

The course itself measures just under 6,000 yards from the back tees and is renowned for its excellent condition, with many of the fairways framed by mature trees and offering wonderful views.

The par-3s are particularly enjoyable and have been the undoing of many a good score down the years.

Whilst making your way round, you will have to keep your wits about you as there are many natural hazards that have to be avoided if you are to put together a good score, but that just adds to the fun of it all.

The character of the course extends right through to the clubhouse, where a friendly welcome awaits. The clubhouse was completely refurbished in 2004 ensuring you can enjoy a drink and a meal in relaxing surroundings.

New members are always made welcome at Wishaw where there is a variety of membership options graded by age and starting from as little as £73 per year. Contact the club to find out more.

Current offers

Full: £625

Five-day: £357

Aged 18-25: £312

Aged 15-17: £135

Aged 12-14: £99

Aged 8-11: £73

• Joining fee of £500 for full membership and £250 for five-day membership.

Contact

Phone: 01698 372869

Email: wishawgolfclub@yahoo.co.uk

Website: wishawgolfclub.com

Facebook: Wishaw Golf Club