Callaway Rogue Drivers review

By David Cunninghame30 April, 2018
Callaway has taken all of the revolutionary technologies that made the GBB Epic one of the hottest products in recent golf history and supercharged them to create Rogue.


Last year, Epic drivers flew off the shelves, thanks in large part to the incredible ball speed they offered with Jailbreak Technology, but how do you make such a popular and technologically advanced driver even better? In this video you will see how Callaway has managed to accomplish exactly that.

Read more - Callaway Rogue drivers: First Look

We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain, putting the standard and Sub Zero models to the test.

To find out more about La Reserva click this link.

-

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

