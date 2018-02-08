Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!

There are no results available.
By David Cunninghame08 February, 2018
By David Cunninghame08 February, 2018
If you're a golf equipment geek (like us), then Demo Day at the annual PGA Merchandise Show is your idea of heaven.

We recently attended the 2018 PGA Show, now in its 65th year, which, as has become customary, got underway with Demo Day.

Attended by all of the biggest names in golf equipment, Demo Day is the place to try the latest releases, such as the Callaway Rogue, TaylorMade M3 and M4, and the Ping G400 range.

It takes place at the Orange County Convention Center - near Orlando, Florida - at a site the size of 21 football pitches. It is reckoned that as many as one million balls get hit there over the course of the day. ONE MILLION!

Check out our behind-the-scenes vlog from the 2018 Demo Day and, if you like it, share it with all the golf equipment nerds you know!

