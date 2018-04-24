Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review

Cobra’s King F8 and F8+ drivers are the first metalwoods from the brand to feature a CNC milled face for incredible speed and precision.
This ground-breaking, precision milled forged face has been paired with revolutionary 360˚Aero Technology and Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, to deliver Cobra’s fastest, most precise and smartest drivers to date.
We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the King F8+ driver, 3-wood and F8 hybrid to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of Cobra’s latest and most advanced metalwoods to date.
