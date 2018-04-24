Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review

How to make the most of your hybrids

Cobra’s King F8 and F8+ drivers are the first metalwoods from the brand to feature a CNC milled face for incredible speed and precision.



This ground-breaking, precision milled forged face has been paired with revolutionary 360˚Aero Technology and Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, to deliver Cobra’s fastest, most precise and smartest drivers to date.



Review - Cobra KING F8 irons review



We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the King F8+ driver, 3-wood and F8 hybrid to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of Cobra’s latest and most advanced metalwoods to date.



Read more - Cobra’s F8 drivers are changing the face of golf

To find out more about La Reserva click this link.