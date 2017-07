For the 2017 season, David Drysdale's wife Vicky is also his caddie. Things are working out well so far with David entering the Scottish Open off the back of a T4 finish at the Irish Open, which propelled him up to 42nd in the Race to Dubai.

But how does their working relationship work? Our man Kenny Crawford (@KennyCrawford_) went to find out more and spoke to both David and Vicky at the chipping area ahead of the action getting underway at Dundonald Links.