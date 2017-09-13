First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre

Stephen Gallacher was the guest of honour as Titleist celebrated the official opening of its new national fitting centre at Cragielaw Golf Club in East Lothian.



The three-time European Tour winner and 2014 Ryder Cup star put on a clinic for twenty lucky golfers at the ribbon-cutting event.

At the centre Titleist’s expert fitting technician, Graeme Noblett, will take you through the same ‘Better Fit. Better Game’ fitting process that the best players in the world receive on both the European and PGA Tours.



Bookings are available on an appointment only basis and can be made via your local PGA professional or approved Titleist stockist. Golfers can also book fittings online via titleist.co.uk/nfcbookings

Check out this video for a behind the scenes look at this new centre in East Lothian.