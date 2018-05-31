FootJoy ARC SL shoe review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Named for the Active Response Cushioning found within the midsole of the shoe, ARC SL has been designed to offer unparalleled levels of comfort.



This brand new shoe builds upon FootJoy’s years of experience producing performance-led spikeless shoes. The comfort within ARC SL comes from a variety of updated design features.

We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the ARC SL through its paces. Watch the video to find out what we made of this incredibly comfortable shoe.

