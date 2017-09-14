How caddies map a course

European Tour caddie Ian More joined us at Dundonald Links prior to the Scottish Open to give us an in depth look at the process of mapping a course.





Ian has been a caddie on the European Tour for over decade now and currently caddies for Welshman Bradley Dredge. He gave us some insights into the work he and the rest of the caddies on tour carry out before the start of every tournament.

Ian also tells us the importance of having an accurate laser rangefinder and why he chooses to use a Bushnell over other products on the market today.



Check out this video to hear Ian’s thoughts.