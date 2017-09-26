How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

If someone gave you £500 to spend in American Golf what would you purchase?



One lucky Bunkered reader, Darren McGregor, was asked this exact question when he was chosen as the winner of one of our recent competitions, winning a £500 shopping spree courtesy of American Golf.

Thousands of you entered the competition we ran to mark the opening of the first American Golf out let store in Giffnock, on the south side of Glasgow. Darren was delighted to have been selected as the lucky winner, so check out the video and see how he decided to splash his free cash.