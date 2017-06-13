As part of owner Donald Trump’s vision for his Ayrshire resort, the iconic Turnberry Lighthouse was transformed as part of a nine-month renovation programme, which also included the Ailsa and King Robert the Bruce (formerly the Kintyre) courses. We recently got to take a look inside the lighthouse...



Only the staircase and bannisters remain from the original look with renowned designer Mary Fox Linton sourcing all of the items and deciding on a nautical theme.

The walk-through video includes access to the main living quarters, which has a 60-inch TV screen and rare wine from a vineyard to Eric Trump, and the two stunning upstairs suites, which boast stunning bedroom, en-suite and roof terrace views to the Ailsa Craig and beyond.

The ground floor is also the halfway house – the perfect place to relax mid-round on a sunny day. A night in the Turnberry Lighthouse doesn’t come cheap though, with prices for one night starting at £3,500.

