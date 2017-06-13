There are no results available.
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 June, 2017
Trump Turnberry Features

As part of owner Donald Trump’s vision for his Ayrshire resort, the iconic Turnberry Lighthouse was transformed as part of a nine-month renovation programme, which also included the Ailsa and King Robert the Bruce (formerly the Kintyre) courses. We recently got to take a look inside the lighthouse...

Only the staircase and bannisters remain from the original look with renowned designer Mary Fox Linton sourcing all of the items and deciding on a nautical theme.

The walk-through video includes access to the main living quarters, which has a 60-inch TV screen and rare wine from a vineyard to Eric Trump, and the two stunning upstairs suites, which boast stunning bedroom, en-suite and roof terrace views to the Ailsa Craig and beyond.

The ground floor is also the halfway house – the perfect place to relax mid-round on a sunny day. A night in the Turnberry Lighthouse doesn’t come cheap though, with prices for one night starting at £3,500.

REVIEWED: The new Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry

