Mizuno JPX919 irons review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

The all-new JPX919 series of irons from Mizuno deliver the performance, control and, above all else, the incredible feel and precision we have come to expect from a brand long renowned for its irons expertise.



The new family includes the JPX919 Tour, JPX919 Hot Metal and JPX919 Forged, with each model engineered from different base materials to help enhance performance for different types of golfers and swings.



Despite their design differences, all three JPX919 irons are unmistakably Mizuno in profile and sensation through impact. All three feature refined shaping and individually crafted stability frames, designed to enhance stability, launch and loft-appropriate flight apex for soft-landing approaches.

Watch the video to find out what we made of these fantastic Mizuno irons.