HomeVideosMizuno JPX919 irons review

Mizuno JPX919 irons review

By David Cunninghame29 August, 2018
Mizuno Mizuno JPX919 Mizuno irons New Gear Irons Review Video

The all-new JPX919 series of irons from Mizuno deliver the performance, control and, above all else, the incredible feel and precision we have come to expect from a brand long renowned for its irons expertise.

The new family includes the JPX919 Tour, JPX919 Hot Metal and JPX919 Forged, with each model engineered from different base materials to help enhance performance for different types of golfers and swings.

Despite their design differences, all three JPX919 irons are unmistakably Mizuno in profile and sensation through impact. All three feature refined shaping and individually crafted stability frames, designed to enhance stability, launch and loft-appropriate flight apex for soft-landing approaches.

Watch the video to find out what we made of these fantastic Mizuno irons.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

