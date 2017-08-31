There are no results available.
Nicolas Colsaerts on golf in Belgium, life on tour and the Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan31 August, 2017
Nicolas Colsaerts European Tour Kings of Distance

Since turning professional in 2000, Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts has crammed rather a lot into his career, including two European Tour victories.

He was also part of the European team that won the Ryder Cup in near miraculous fashion in what has become known as the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012. In doing so, he became the first Begian golfer to play in the match.

Nicolas Colsaerts is also one of the biggest-hitters in the game, so who better to have attend Callaway Kings of Distance at St Andrews in 2017.

We caught up with him in the game's spiritual hometown to discuss his earliest beginnings in the game, his family background, his career on the tour and, of course, that incredible Ryder Cup match in 2012.

