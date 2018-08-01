Odyssey Red Ball putter review

Odyssey’s new Red Ball putter has been specifically created to address and improve two critical areas that influence your putting stroke: set up and alignment.



This innovative new design is all about getting you properly positioned over the ball before you make a putting stroke. It is one of the most distinctive new releases we have seen in a while from the leading putter brand and is bound to peak the interest of a lot of golfers that struggle on the greens.

With the aid of a distinct ‘Red Ball’ inside the scope of the mallet head it is now incredibly easy to align the face to the intended start line on every putt.

Watch the video to find out how this innovative technology can help you hole more putts.