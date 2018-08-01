search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosOdyssey Red Ball putter review

Odyssey Red Ball putter review

By David Cunninghame01 August, 2018
Odyssey Odyssey Golf Odyssey Red Ball putter Callaway Putters New Gear Review Video

Related videos

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Odyssey O-Works putters give revolutionary roll
Odyssey O-Works putters give revolutionary roll
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

Odyssey Red Ball putter review

By David Cunninghame01 August, 2018
Odyssey Odyssey Golf Odyssey Red Ball putter Callaway Putters New Gear Review Video

Odyssey’s new Red Ball putter has been specifically created to address and improve two critical areas that influence your putting stroke: set up and alignment.

This innovative new design is all about getting you properly positioned over the ball before you make a putting stroke. It is one of the most distinctive new releases we have seen in a while from the leading putter brand and is bound to peak the interest of a lot of golfers that struggle on the greens.

• Odyssey releases new High-MOI EXO putter line

• Thomas Pieters is here to cure all of your bunkerplay problems...

With the aid of a distinct ‘Red Ball’ inside the scope of the mallet head it is now incredibly easy to align the face to the intended start line on every putt.

Watch the video to find out how this innovative technology can help you hole more putts.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow