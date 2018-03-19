Ping G700 irons review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

The Ping G700 irons are the brand’s longest, highest-flying irons to date thanks to an advanced a hollow-body design and a thin, maraging steel face.



The hollow-body construction of the 17-4 stainless steel head allows for an internal geometry design that positions weight away from the face, creating a frame for metal-wood-like flexing and high COR to greatly increase ball speed and produce an amazing high launch.



Maraging steel, which is also used in the G400 fairway woods, hybrids and crossovers, is one of the strongest, most flexible alloys in the world. Those properties make it an ideal face material to deliver more flexing for faster ball speeds that launch shots farther and higher.

Watch the video to find out what we made of these powerful game improvement irons.