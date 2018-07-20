Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

The new i500 and ii210 irons from Ping have been engineered with the better player in mind.



Both are fantastic options and feature some revolutionary technologies, but which one will be the right fit for you?

The all-new i500 irons are something completely new from Ping. Categorised as a player’s distance iron, its sleek hollow body design has been crafted to meet the growing demand for an iron that delivers incredible distance and forgiveness, but in a compact shape that will suit the eye of the better player.



WATCH - Ping G700 irons review

WATCH - Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood



Replacing the popular i200 iron, the i210 has been designed with focus on precision, feel, turf interaction and ultimate distance control. The shape and overriding concept has remained largely unchanged but Ping has really focussed on improving the overall feel of the i210, as well as improving the aesthetics and renowned level of control.

Watch the video and see how these irons stack up against one another.