PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review

By David Cunninghame07 April, 2017
PowaKaddy Trolleys Gear Videos

PowaKaddy’s new Compact C2 is the brand's most practical electric trolley to date. We were invited down to the London Golf Club to test out this seriously impressive piece of kit.

The Compact C2 has several key features and introduces an innovative simple-2-fold system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in two simple folds. Designed to help save time, as well as space, this new system means you will be ready for the first tee in a matter of seconds.

We went out on the International course to put this new trolley though it’s paces so check out the video and see what we made of it.

