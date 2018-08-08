search
PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review

PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review

By David Cunninghame08 August, 2018
PowaKaddy PowaKaddy Compact C2i PowaKaddy FW7s Electric Trolleys Carts Review Video

PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review

By David Cunninghame08 August, 2018
PowaKaddy PowaKaddy Compact C2i PowaKaddy FW7s Electric Trolleys Carts Review Video

Following the introduction of the Compact C2 in 2017, PowaKaddy has taken its compact-folding concept onto the next level with the new Compact C2i.

The Compact C2i boasts PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism that has proved incredibly popular since its launch last year, as well as an all-new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen that offers a visually stunning display.

• Why the PowaKaddy Compact C2i is every car owner's dream

The FW7s GPS meanwhile, is the world’s first golf trolley with fully integrated GPS in the handle. It delivers fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at more than 30,000 golf courses worldwide.

• PowaKaddy launch first trolley with fully integrated GPS
• PowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

Watch the video to find out what we made of these fantastic electric trolleys.

