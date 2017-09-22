Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection

We gave four lucky bunkered competition winners the opportunity to test out and give us their thoughts on two brand new pairs of Skechers golf shoes.



We invited our readers to The Carrick on Loch Lomond, where each were given two pairs of shoes from the 2017 GO GOLF collection to test. They all received a spiked and spikeless pair, with one to be worn on the front nine and the other on the back.

Skechers’ boundary pushing R&D department wanted to create a collection of golf shoes that not only offered market-leading levels of comfort but would also perform to the highest level.

Read more -> Skechers Go Golf Focus Review



Skechers say every shoe in their 2017 GO GOLF collection offers ‘out of the box comfort,” built specifically for the golf course.

Check out this video to hear what our readers had to say.