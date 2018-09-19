REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods

Over the last few years, Srixon has been well regarded for producing quality forged irons, with its woods taking a bit of a back seat.
With this new Z Series, however, they are firmly back in the spotlight. Featuring advanced materials and technologies, the new Z series has been designed to give you the power edge off the tee.
• Review: Srixon Z Series irons have every base covered
• Srixon unveils stunning new Z Series woods
Watch the video and find out what we made of these excellent woods from Srixon.