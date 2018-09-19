REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons

The new Srixon Z Series irons offer tour-validated designs with a soft forged feel along with cutting-edge technologies that help enhance distance, forgiveness and workability.
• Introducing the brand new Srixon Z Series irons
The Z 785 irons feature a Tour Cavity, providing additional mass behind the impact location for increased shot-shaping ability and versatility. The Z 585 irons feature an added speed groove that allows for more face-flex, enhancing ball speed and distance.
