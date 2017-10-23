There are no results available.
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons

By David Cunninghame23 October, 2017
Callaway’s new Apex MB & X Forged irons have been designed to cater to the needs of the best players in the world and pure ball strikers.

Some of the world’s best players provided extensive feedback to Callaway’s iron engineers in order to create these stunning better player irons.

The classic shape and style, with a traditional, slightly thinner topline, and a beautiful bright chrome finish in Callaway’s smallest blade head shape make the Apex MBones for the purists.

Read more -> Callaway release stunning Apex MB irons

The X forged irons offer a tremendous combination of performance, turf interaction and feel in a triple net forging. The single piece cavity back features Tour configurations for the soles, CG progression for precision shot making and accuracy, with just the right amount of forgiveness in classically styled and finished iron.

Watch the video to hear out thoughts on these striking forged irons.

