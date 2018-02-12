There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosReviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges

By David Cunninghame12 February, 2018
Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedges Review Video

Related videos

Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day

Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges

By David Cunninghame12 February, 2018
Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedges Review Video

Callaway says the Mack Daddy 4 sets a ‘new standard for wedge performance,’ thanks in no small part to brand new Groove-in-Groove technology.

This latest incarnation of the celebrated Mack Daddy line is the result of the finest collaboration yet between industry legend Roger Cleveland, Callaway’s R&D team and the input of Callaway’s top tour pros.

Callaway’s proprietary Groove-in-Groove technology combines a unique suite of features to provide more shot stopping spin and control in and around the greens.

Read more -> Callaway introduces Mack Daddy 4 wedges

Crafted from 8620 carbon steel, this soft material combines with Callaway’s system of four weight ports and milled aluminum medallions, allowing the engineeers to position the head’s CG progressively upward as loft increases for solid feel on every shot.

Review -> Callaway Rogue hybrids

With 21 loft-bounce combinations, including nine available lofts, and the choice of platinum chrome and matte black finishes, the MD4 offers more options than ever before from Callaway.

Watch the video to find out what we made of the MD4 wedges and new Groove-in-Groove technology.

-

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below