Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance

Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Callaway says the Mack Daddy 4 sets a ‘new standard for wedge performance,’ thanks in no small part to brand new Groove-in-Groove technology.



This latest incarnation of the celebrated Mack Daddy line is the result of the finest collaboration yet between industry legend Roger Cleveland, Callaway’s R&D team and the input of Callaway’s top tour pros.

Callaway’s proprietary Groove-in-Groove technology combines a unique suite of features to provide more shot stopping spin and control in and around the greens.



Read more -> Callaway introduces Mack Daddy 4 wedges



Crafted from 8620 carbon steel, this soft material combines with Callaway’s system of four weight ports and milled aluminum medallions, allowing the engineeers to position the head’s CG progressively upward as loft increases for solid feel on every shot.



Review -> Callaway Rogue hybrids



With 21 loft-bounce combinations, including nine available lofts, and the choice of platinum chrome and matte black finishes, the MD4 offers more options than ever before from Callaway.

Watch the video to find out what we made of the MD4 wedges and new Groove-in-Groove technology.