There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosReviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

By David Cunninghame29 September, 2017
Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Review Video

Related videos

Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
How to make the most of your hybrids
How to make the most of your hybrids
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

By David Cunninghame29 September, 2017
Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Review Video

Cleveland’s new Launcher HB woods have been specifically designed to help avid golfers experience faster ball speeds, more distance and added control.

The new Launcher HB Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids utilise performance technologies that help golfers launch the ball far and straight.

Read more -> Launch it high and straight with Cleveland's new woods

The clubs employ a redesigned HiBore Crown, ultra-lightweight hosel, Flex-Fin Technology, Low and Deep Weighting and a Launcher Cup Face to deliver the distance and forgiveness sought after by most golfers.

Watch the video to hear out thoughts on this impressive family of metal woods.

-

Other Top Stories

Iconic PGA Tour venue could be demolished for 3,000 homes
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Steve Williams to split with Adam Scott as he makes LPGA bow
Steve Williams

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Thomas Pieters to host innovative European Tour event
Thomas Pieters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rules of golf strike again as pro gets brutal four-shot penalty
Matthew Southgate

By Martin Inglis

How many of these golf courses can you name from Google Earth?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below