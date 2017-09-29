Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

Cleveland’s new Launcher HB woods have been specifically designed to help avid golfers experience faster ball speeds, more distance and added control.

The new Launcher HB Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids utilise performance technologies that help golfers launch the ball far and straight.



Read more -> Launch it high and straight with Cleveland's new woods



The clubs employ a redesigned HiBore Crown, ultra-lightweight hosel, Flex-Fin Technology, Low and Deep Weighting and a Launcher Cup Face to deliver the distance and forgiveness sought after by most golfers.



Watch the video to hear out thoughts on this impressive family of metal woods.