Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix

The No.1 shoe brand in golf has introduced the latest addition to the D.N.A. family, designed to deliver an innovative combination of stability, flexibility and comfort enabling tour-calibre performance.



The new athletic performance shoe follows its highly-popular predecessor and, as a result of Tour Professional feedback, D.N.A. Helix now delivers more stability with improved flexibility for more structured performance in an athletic shoe model.

We have already seen some of the world’s best players switch to the Helix since it was first spotted out on tour a few months ago.

Check out the video to see what David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)thought about these athletic style golf shoes.