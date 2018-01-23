Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

The No.1 shoe brand in golf’s latest innovation is being described as their most stable golf shoe ever thanks to the new and innovative technologies it incorporates.

These technologies include FJ Launch Pods, a TPU Power Strap and the proprietary lightweight PowerPlate outsole. The Tour-S is also the result of a multi-year collaboration with some of the world’s best golfers. Full details here.



Watch -> Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix

FootJoy asked its network of pros what they were looking for. The answer, power through stability, precision through support, and maximum comfort.

To find out what we thought of the new Tour-S watch our full on course review.