REVIEWED: Golfstream Vision electric trolley

By David Cunninghame26 October, 2018
Golfstream Golfstream Vision Electric Trolleys Trolleys Carts Review Video

The new Vision is Golfstream’s most feature packed electric trolley to date and has been designed to address one of the key issues that can arise when using an electric trolley: reading the screen in direct sunlight.

The aptly-named Vision comes with a revolutionary Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight. If you think of an e-Reader you will get the idea behind this innovative solution.

• Golfstream releases new lightweight waterproof cart bag

The Vision also  boasts a revolutionary one-click open and close mechanism. This brilliant feature makes it incredibly easy to fold up and down and takes only a few seconds. It also helps to make the Vision very compact, so you should not have any trouble finding enough space in the boot of your car for the trolley.

• Introducing the new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?

Watch the video to find out more about the feature packed Vision.

