Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range

By David Cunninghame14 August, 2017
Mizuno MP-18 Gear Videos Review

Mizuno’s new MP-18 range has been designed to find the artist in every player. With three distinct iron models and a new Fli-Hi to choose from, there is greater scope than ever before for better players to mix and match models to create the perfect set for their need.

Grain Flow Forged in the brand’s exclusive Hiroshima plant and refined by Mizuno’s renowned master craftsmen in YORO Japan, the MP-18shave been inspired by every great player to ‘pure’ a Mizuno iron since 1933.

Check out the video to hear our thoughts on these stunning irons.

Read More -> Mizuno unveils new S18 wedges and CLK hybrids

