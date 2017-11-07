Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood

The new G400 metal woods received instant validation from some of the world’s best players, with 12 pros, including Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson, opting to put the G400 in the bag as soon as they could get their hands on it at this year’s U.S. Open.



The driver’s multi-material design combines reduced drag, a forged face to increase speed and distance, and a tungsten back weight to produce Ping’s fastest, most forgiving driver ever.

Ping has incorporated a new maraging steel face into the G400 fairway woods that is 28% thinner and 18% lighter than the previous G range. Maraging steel is one of the strongest and most flexible alloys in the world, delivering faster ball speed, which helps to launch the ball further, higher and straighter.



Ping have also increased the MOI thanks to a higher density back weight and thinner crown than in the G range, making these fairway woods not only incredibly long, but also forgiving and versatile.



Watch the video to hear out thoughts on Ping’s latest metal woods.