Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade’s new super game-improvement M CGB irons are the brand’s ‘fastest to date’.



In each iron throughout the set, you will discover the same signature technologies that made both the M1 and M2 irons so successful – the Speed Pocket, Face Slots, 360° undercut and Inverted Cone – in addition to new technologies that launch M CGB to the next level of performance.

These new technologies include high-density Tungsten weighting, a low and deep CG as well as a consistently high COR throughout the set.

Watch the video and see what we made of these incredibly long, forgiving and easy to hit irons.