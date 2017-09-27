There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosReviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

By David Cunninghame27 September, 2017
TaylorMade Irons Review Video

Related videos

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

By David Cunninghame27 September, 2017
TaylorMade Irons Review Video

TaylorMade’s new super game-improvement M CGB irons are the brand’s ‘fastest to date’.

In each iron throughout the set, you will discover the same signature technologies that made both the M1 and M2 irons so successful – the Speed Pocket, Face Slots, 360° undercut and Inverted Cone – in addition to new technologies that launch M CGB to the next level of performance.

These new technologies include high-density Tungsten weighting, a low and deep CG as well as a consistently high COR throughout the set.

Read more -> TaylorMade M CGB is brand's 'fastest iron set to date'

Watch the video and see what we made of these incredibly long, forgiving and easy to hit irons.

-

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

PGA Tour brings in comprehensive gambling policy
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below