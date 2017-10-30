Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons

TaylorMade’s P730 irons were designed to build off of the company’s storied heritage of major championship winning blade irons, especially with the ’11 & ’14 Tour Preferred MB.



First seen under the guise of the RORS Proto back at the beginning of May when McIlory made the switch to TaylorMade, these irons are now in the bags of many of the TaylorMade’s top tour pros, including Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson.

The shaping improvements are a result of direct feedback from Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and other PGA Tour players over the past several years. The overall blade profile is slightly smaller with cleaner and crisper lines, particularly in the 7-8-9 iron transition.The leading edge profile was also tweaked to improve turf interaction across the set.



The milled channel on the back of the clubhead helps to improve forgiveness on shots struck slightly high or low on the blade while maintaining the level of workability and shot shaping ability that our top professionals require.

Watch the video to hear out thoughts on these slick muscleback irons.