Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons

By David Cunninghame22 August, 2017
TaylorMade’s new P790 irons have been engineered for golfers seeking the forged look and feel of a player’s iron with increased distance, forgiveness and playability.

In order to create a forged iron that delivers remarkable distance and playability combined with remarkable feel in a medium-compact head design with a thinner topline and reduced offset preferred by discerning players, TaylorMade’s engineers have incorporated technologies, that improve on feel, sound and consistency while delivering significant distance.

Read more -> TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

The P790’s hollow cavity uses SpeedFoam Technology, a new proprietary construction that serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel.

Check out the video to hear our thoughts on this impressive addition to TaylorMade’s P700 series of irons.

