Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Built for maximum distance and forgiveness, the new 718 AP1 is longer and more forgiving than the prior generation.

Combining the classic Titleist look and feel with the game’s most advanced game improvement technology, the AP1 is incredibly is easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

Read more -> Titleist 718 AP1 review

A new progressive construction from hollow-body in the long irons to undercut cavity in the mid and short irons provides the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually designed iron.

Check out the video to hear our thoughts on this superb game improvement offering from Titleist.

