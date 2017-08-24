There are no results available.
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 AP3 Irons Review Video

The AP3 is a completely new iron line from Titleist and is being described as the player’s distance iron.

It merges everything Titleist’s R&D team has learned from creating and advancing the AP1 and AP2 irons to produce the longest, fastest Titleist player’s iron ever.

The hollow-blade construction is combined with a thin, unsupported L-Face Insert that helps launch the ball long and high with shot-stopping spin.

Read more-> New AP3 model bolsters Titleist’s distance irons offering

With an average of 84.9 grams of tungsten per head, placed low and in the toe of the long and mid irons, produces higher ball speeds across the face, providing the off-centre distance performance of a game improvement iron.

Check out the video to hear our thoughts on this impressive addition to Titleist's iron lineup.

