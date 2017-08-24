Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

We got our hands on a replica of Jordan Spieth’s Titleist 718 T-MB 3-iron that he used off the range on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, en-route to claiming the Open Championship.
Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the 718 T-MB has grown into a full set of uniquely designed irons that deliver effortless distance at every loft in a technical, muscle-back shape.
The hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.
