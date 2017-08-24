There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosReviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 irons 718 T-MB Irons Review Video

Related videos

Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 irons 718 T-MB Irons Review Video

We got our hands on a replica of Jordan Spieth’s Titleist 718 T-MB 3-iron that he used off the range on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, en-route to claiming the Open Championship.

Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the 718 T-MB has grown into a full set of uniquely designed irons that deliver effortless distance at every loft in a technical, muscle-back shape.

Read more -> Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

The hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.

Check out the video to hear our thoughts on this powerful and forgiving iron model from Titleist.

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Watch
play button
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Watch
play button
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Watch
play button
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below