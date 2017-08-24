There are no results available.
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist has held the distinguished reputation for producing some of the game’s finest tour irons for decades. The new 718 range builds on this reputation, delivering modern tour irons, packed with technology to deliver unrivalled performance and feel.

The 718 AP2 improves upon the technology and performance that have made AP2 on of the most popular tour irons over the last decade.The co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability with consistent distance and forgiveness, packaged in a tour validated profile that delivers pure forged feel.

Read more->Titleist introduce new 718 iron lineup

The New 718 CB irons continue Titleist’s legacy of delivering tour-proven performance in a sleek, cavity back profile, delivering precision shot control with added forgiveness through Titleist’s most high-tech blade construction.

Read more-> New AP3 model bolsters Titleist’s distance irons offering

A classic muscle back designed for today’s game, the 718 MB is the modern choice for those players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel.

