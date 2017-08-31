Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids

How to make the most of your hybrids

Titleist says its new 818 hybrids are for the dedicated golfer who wants a quality scoring club that offers more speed, more forgiveness and more fitting options.



Faster ball speed is promoted thanks to the Active Recoil Channel 2.0. This channel is filled with a flexing polymer, giving a trampoline effect at impact.

The 818 hybrids are more accurate and forgiving thanks to a deeper CG that has helped to increase stability and launch. The MOI is also up about 10%.



The biggest change with these new hybrids is the inclusion of SureFit CG technology. Located in the sole of the club, the SureFit CG weight enables you and fitters to alter the CG from left to right, promote four yards of shot shape bias and adjust the headweight from 10g to 18g in increments of 2 grams. This combines with the 1˚ SureFit Hosel to deliver Titleist’s most adjustable hybrids to date.



The H1 is a traditional wood-type full-profile hybrid with precise adjustability for more accuracy and shot stopping control while the H2 features more iron like offset and compact head shape, designed for precise shot making and advanced adjustability.



Both models feature the same liquid slate finish as the 917 range of metal woods.

Check out the video above to get our thoughts on Titleist’s most adjustable hybrids to date.