Reviewed: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

Master Craftsman Bob Vokey and his pioneering R&D team continue to shape the future of wedge design with the introduction of the new Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled 7 wedges.

The SM7 improves in three key aspects of wedge performance by providing increased shot versatility with expanded fitting options, improved distance and trajectory control thanks to advanced CG placement, and more spin through 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves.

We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the SM7 wedges to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of these incredible wedges.



