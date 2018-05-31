Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Reviewed: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

Reviewed: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

By David Cunninghame31 May, 2018
Titleist Vokey Vokey SM7 Wedges Review Video

Reviewed: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

By David Cunninghame31 May, 2018
Titleist Vokey Vokey SM7 Wedges Review Video

Master Craftsman Bob Vokey and his pioneering R&D team continue to shape the future of wedge design with the introduction of the new Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled 7 wedges.

The SM7 improves in three key aspects of wedge performance by providing increased shot versatility with expanded fitting options, improved distance and trajectory control thanks to advanced CG placement, and more spin through 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves.

We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the SM7 wedges to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of these incredible wedges.

To find out more about the Vokey SM7 wedges click here

To find out more about La Reserva click here

