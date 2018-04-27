Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Shot Scope V2 review

By David Cunninghame27 April, 2018
Are you looking to lower your scores this year? Well, the new V2 from Scottish brand Shot Scope is the must have device for you.

The V2 model builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

Read more - Shot Scope reveals innovative V2

Your stats are broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting, giving you a incredibly in depth representation of your game and performance.

Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame has to say about this revolutionary device.

