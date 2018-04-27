Shot Scope V2 review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Are you looking to lower your scores this year? Well, the new V2 from Scottish brand Shot Scope is the must have device for you.



The V2 model builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.



Your stats are broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting, giving you a incredibly in depth representation of your game and performance.

Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame has to say about this revolutionary device.