TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

TaylorMade’s new GAPR range is a highly innovative trio of products with unique identities and performance characteristics.



The reason for the new range? Simple: to combat one of the biggest problems faced by most golfers, the difficult-to-manage yardage between the longest playable iron and the shortest metalwood in your bag.



TaylorMade set out to engineer a line of products that will allow you to get the distance, carry and control needed to fill these gaps. The result is GAPR, three distinct products that invite golfers to choose their shape, find their distance and bridge their gap.

Watch the video and see which of the three models will suit your game the best.