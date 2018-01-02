TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade Golf say they have shifted the paradigm of golf club engineering with the introduction of the M3 & M4 metalwoods, highlighted by the company’s breakthrough innovation, Twist Face technology.



Twist Face, featured in both the new M3 & M4 drivers, is TaylorMade’s solution to counteract golfers’ most common misses, more specifically, those resulting from the high toe and low heel impacts.

Read more -> TaylorMade M3 Driver review

In addition to Twist Face technology, the M3 driver features a new Y-Track adjustability system, matte silver front section and a raised, aerodynamic five-layer carbon composite crown.

For the first time TaylorMade has also engineered a slot housed in the sole of their adjustable driver option. The new Hammerhead slot was engineered to work in combination with Twist Face and Inverted Cone technologies to deliver maximum ballspeed across a larger area of the face.

Read more -> TaylorMade M3 metalwoods: first look

Watch the video to hear TaylorMade’s vice president of product creation, Brian Bazzell, talk us through the breakthrough innovations incorporated in the new M3 as well as our thoughts on how it performs.