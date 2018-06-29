search
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

By David Cunninghame29 June, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade M3 TaylorMade M4 Drivers Video Andrew Jowett Gleneagles

TaylorMade says it has shifted the paradigm of golf club engineering with the introduction of the M3 and M4, highlighted by the company’s breakthrough innovation, Twist Face technology.

Both drivers share a number of the same features that combine to deliver the best performance we’ve ever seen from TaylorMade.

WATCH - TaylorMade M3 driver review
WATCH - TaylorMade M4 driver review

We recently visited Gleneagles and were joined by the PGA Head Professional Andrew Jowett. In this video we give you a rundown of everything you need to know about both drivers, the technology packed into them, along with some handy tips from Andrew on how we can get more distance off the tee.

MORE - TaylorMade Twist Face Technology explained

Watch the video to find out what we made of both of these drivers.

