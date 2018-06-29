TaylorMade says it has shifted the paradigm of golf club engineering with the introduction of the M3 and M4, highlighted by the company’s breakthrough innovation, Twist Face technology.



Both drivers share a number of the same features that combine to deliver the best performance we’ve ever seen from TaylorMade.

We recently visited Gleneagles and were joined by the PGA Head Professional Andrew Jowett. In this video we give you a rundown of everything you need to know about both drivers, the technology packed into them, along with some handy tips from Andrew on how we can get more distance off the tee.

