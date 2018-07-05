search
HomeVideosTaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

By David Cunninghame04 July, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade M3 TaylorMade M4 Irons Video Andrew Jowett Gleneagles

Looking for a set of irons that will increase your ball speed and tighten your dispersion, while also reducing vibrations to significantly improve sound and feel?

Look no further than the M3 and M4 irons from TaylorMade.

Infused with the latest cutting-edge technology - including the revolutionary RIBCOR tech - the irons are designed to help all players get the very most out of their games.

WATCH - Everything you need to know about the M3 & M4 drivers

We recently visited Gleneagles to put both sets through their paces in the company of PGA Head Professional Andrew Jowett.

MORE - A first look at the M3 & M4 irons
MORE - RIBCOR technology explained

Watch the video to find out what we made of them.

