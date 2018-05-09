TaylorMade M4 driver review

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

The M4 driver utilises TaylorMade’s pioneering Twist Face technology to offer unparalleled forgiveness with straight distance.



The M4 builds upon the established reputation of the M2 series by incorporating new technologies and design features to offer golfers everywhere truly astonishing distance and accuracy.



Read more - TaylorMade M4 metalwoods: first look



We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the M4 to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of this incredibly high launching and forgiving driver.

To find out more about La Reserva click here