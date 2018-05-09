Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
TaylorMade M4 driver review

By David Cunninghame09 May, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade M4 Drivers Review Video

The M4 driver utilises TaylorMade’s pioneering Twist Face technology to offer unparalleled forgiveness with straight distance.

The M4 builds upon the established reputation of the M2 series by incorporating new technologies and design features to offer golfers everywhere truly astonishing distance and accuracy.

Read more - TaylorMade M4 metalwoods: first look

We recently visited the magnificent La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain and put the M4 to the test. Watch the video to find out what we made of this incredibly high launching and forgiving driver.

To find out more about La Reserva click here

