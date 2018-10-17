search
TaylorMade P760 irons review

TaylorMade P760 irons review

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade P760 P760 irons Irons Review Video

TaylorMade has expanded its highly successful P700 irons series with the introduction of P760, a progressive forged players iron designed to give better players precisely what they want and need through the entire set.

The P760 pulls performance technologies and shaping attributes from its Tour-proven siblings, the P750, P770 and P790. The P760 irons effectively replace the P750 and P770 in TaylorMade’s lineup, giving players the performance of P750 in the short irons and improves on the performance of P770 in the long irons, alleviating the possible consideration of combination sets.

• Review: TaylorMade P760 irons take speed and forgiveness to next level

The progressive design of P760 goes beyond simply altering the shape and profile of the irons and instead offers two distinct construction methods in the set. The P760’s unique design transitions from a single piece 1025 Carbon Steel forged head in the 8-PW/AW to a 1025 Carbon Steel forged hollow body with SUS630 face material injected with revolutionary SpeedFoam in the 3-7 irons.

• Have you heard about the TaylorMade GAPR yet? Here's everything you need to know...

• TaylorMade expands hugely popular Hi-Toe wedges line

The multi-material, hollow cavity construction (3-7 irons) produces consistent distance while adding forgiveness to maintain optimised gapping throughout the set. The one-piece forged construction in the 8 through AW, meanwhile, results in remarkable feel and shot shaping capability for better ball strikers.

