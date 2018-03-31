There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosTiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Tiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver

By bunkered.co.uk31 March, 2018
Tiger Woods The Masters Video

Related videos

Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons

Tiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver

By bunkered.co.uk31 March, 2018
Tiger Woods The Masters Video

How does the King Cobra Deep Face driver used by Tiger Woods to win the 1997 Masters compare to the TaylorMade M3 he is expected to use this year?

bunkered equipment guru David Cunninghame took both clubs out recently to see how the technology that helped Tiger Woods to win his first major championship at the age of 21 compares to the technology he will use to attempt to win his 15th at the age of 42.

There have been significant technological advances in that time, of course, and using Trackman data, David discovers exactly how much of an advantage Woods will have using his TaylorMade M3 at Augusta National compared to 1997 - and also gets some perspective and a new-found appreciation of just how impressive Woods' performance and driving stats were at the 1997 Masters.

Maybe you had the King Cobra Deep Face driver? Maybe you still do? Perhaps you have a particularly vivid memory of Tiger's win in 1997?

It is the ultimate "Old Gear vs New Gear" comparison.

Enjoy - and remember to leave your Comments below.

-

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below