Tiger Woods - 1997 Masters driver vs 2018 Masters driver

How does the King Cobra Deep Face driver used by Tiger Woods to win the 1997 Masters compare to the TaylorMade M3 he is expected to use this year?

bunkered equipment guru David Cunninghame took both clubs out recently to see how the technology that helped Tiger Woods to win his first major championship at the age of 21 compares to the technology he will use to attempt to win his 15th at the age of 42.

There have been significant technological advances in that time, of course, and using Trackman data, David discovers exactly how much of an advantage Woods will have using his TaylorMade M3 at Augusta National compared to 1997 - and also gets some perspective and a new-found appreciation of just how impressive Woods' performance and driving stats were at the 1997 Masters.

Maybe you had the King Cobra Deep Face driver? Maybe you still do? Perhaps you have a particularly vivid memory of Tiger's win in 1997?

It is the ultimate "Old Gear vs New Gear" comparison.



Enjoy - and remember to leave your Comments below.