Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing

Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing

By David Cunninghame19 February, 2018
Titleist Titleist 818 hybrids 718 T-MB Hybrid Utility Club Video

Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Hybrid or utility iron? This is a question that many of you will have asked, but what is the correct answer?

Four lucky bunkered readers found out the answer for themselves when we invited them along to Titleist’s national fitting centre at Craigielaw Golf Club. Each of them received an in depth fitting for both the Titleist 818 hybrids and 718 T-MB irons with Craigielaw’s resident fitting expert, Graeme Noblett.

Both clubs have been designed to improve your scoring from long range. The 818 hybrids from Titleist are the brand’s longest, most accurate and most adjustable scoring tools to date.

Read more -> Titleist 818 hybrids unveiled

Both the 818H1 and 818H2 models utilise proprietary Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver longer distance with a more playable trajectory and the most precise shot shape customisation.

The 718 T-MB on the other hand is Titleist’s ultimate utility iron. Although it is now available as a full set, for most it will go into their bag as a long irons replacement. The hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.

Read more -> New Titleist AP3 bolsters distance irons offering

Watch the video to find out how our readers got on with both clubs.

