Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing

Hybrid or utility iron? This is a question that many of you will have asked, but what is the correct answer?



Four lucky bunkered readers found out the answer for themselves when we invited them along to Titleist’s national fitting centre at Craigielaw Golf Club. Each of them received an in depth fitting for both the Titleist 818 hybrids and 718 T-MB irons with Craigielaw’s resident fitting expert, Graeme Noblett.

Both clubs have been designed to improve your scoring from long range. The 818 hybrids from Titleist are the brand’s longest, most accurate and most adjustable scoring tools to date.



Both the 818H1 and 818H2 models utilise proprietary Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver longer distance with a more playable trajectory and the most precise shot shape customisation.

The 718 T-MB on the other hand is Titleist’s ultimate utility iron. Although it is now available as a full set, for most it will go into their bag as a long irons replacement. The hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.



Watch the video to find out how our readers got on with both clubs.