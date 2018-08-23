search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosREVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

By David Cunninghame16 August, 2018
Titleist Titleist AVX Titleist golf balls Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Balls Review Video

Related videos

Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Introducing the new Volvik Vivid golf ball
Introducing the new Volvik Vivid golf ball
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

By David Cunninghame16 August, 2018
Titleist Titleist AVX Titleist golf balls Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Balls Review Video

A lower spinning, lower launching and softer feeling alternative to the Pro V1 and Pro V1x - that is what we have with the brand new AVX from Titleist.

It is the first new premium golf ball released by the number one ball brand in golf since the Pro V1x came on the scene in 2003.

• All your questions about the Titleist AVX ball - ANSWERED
• Titleist TS2 & TS3 drivers – what the pros have to say

Titleist decided to add a third model to its celebrated premium offerings to meet a demand from golfers for a lower spinning, tour-calibre ball.

Watch the video to see what we made of the AVX and how it performed out on the course.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow