Titleist TS metalwoods review

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

Titleist set out with a completely new mission when creating its latest TS metalwoods.



This mission – the ‘Titleist Speed Project’ – was to strip the driver back to its bare bones and vital essence, only to then build it back up to be faster, longer and better in every possible way.

The Titleist R&D team was challenged to focus on driving ball speed and, in the end, the TS2 and TS3 emerged.



• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project



The performance and speed that the new TS drivers deliver come courtesy of the new Titleist Speed Chassis, which comprises four key technological innovations.

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the new Speed Chassis and these incredibly fast metalwoods from Titleist.