Titleist TS metalwoods review

By David Cunninghame06 September, 2018
Titleist set out with a completely new mission when creating its latest TS metalwoods.

This mission – the ‘Titleist Speed Project’ – was to strip the driver back to its bare bones and vital essence, only to then build it back up to be faster, longer and better in every possible way.

The Titleist R&D team was challenged to focus on driving ball speed and, in the end, the TS2 and TS3 emerged.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project

The performance and speed that the new TS drivers deliver come courtesy of the new Titleist Speed Chassis, which comprises four key technological innovations.

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the new Speed Chassis and these incredibly fast metalwoods from Titleist.

